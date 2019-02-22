People don't believe campaign can be fair - Kuchma on current presidential elections

Ukraine's second President (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma emphasizes that at the time when he was running for the presidency, there were no "technical candidates," and the current election campaigns are not honest.

"At that time, we did not understand what such concept as a "technical candidate" means. I believe that those elections were the fairest," Kuchma told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday, answering the question whether "technical candidates" were used during the elections when he ran for the president.

According to him, now there is so much difference in the election campaigns that "people really do not believe that the campaign can be fair." "Moreover, we give such vivid examples, and we don't even strive for this," the second president added.

Kuchma suggested: "Any elections that will be held now will be surely called by political forces as "fraud," "dishonest", etc. They will try again, God forbid, to make some kind of Maidan."

The next presidential elections in Ukraine will be held on March 31.