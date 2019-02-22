Poroshenko to visit headquarters of LitPolUkrbrig in Lublin

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, together with the presidents of Poland and Lithuania, will visit the headquarters of the LitPolUkrbrig Brigade in Lublin (Poland) on February 22, the press service of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine reports.

"On February 22, 2019, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will make a working visit to the Republic of Poland (Lublin) to visit the headquarters of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade LitPolUkrbrig and meet with its personnel," the official website of the President's Administration of Ukraine said on Monday night.

The head of the Ukrainian state is scheduled to participate in a trilateral summit with the presidents of Lithuania and Poland.

"During his stay in Lublin, the head of state will hold a trilateral summit with Presidents of Poland and the Republic of Lithuania, Andrzej Duda and Dalia Grybauskaite," the presidential administration said.