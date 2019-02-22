Facts

09:59 22.02.2019

Poroshenko to visit headquarters of LitPolUkrbrig in Lublin

1 min read
Poroshenko to visit headquarters of LitPolUkrbrig in Lublin

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, together with the presidents of Poland and Lithuania, will visit the headquarters of the LitPolUkrbrig Brigade in Lublin (Poland) on February 22, the press service of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine reports.

"On February 22, 2019, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will make a working visit to the Republic of Poland (Lublin) to visit the headquarters of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade LitPolUkrbrig and meet with its personnel," the official website of the President's Administration of Ukraine said on Monday night.

The head of the Ukrainian state is scheduled to participate in a trilateral summit with the presidents of Lithuania and Poland.

"During his stay in Lublin, the head of state will hold a trilateral summit with Presidents of Poland and the Republic of Lithuania, Andrzej Duda and Dalia Grybauskaite," the presidential administration said.

Tags: #poroshenko #litpolukrbrig
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:54 21.02.2019
Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

09:48 21.02.2019
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

01:24 21.02.2019
Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

01:18 21.02.2019
Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

01:18 21.02.2019
Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

01:15 21.02.2019
More than quarter of Donbas industrial potential illegally moved to Russia - Poroshenko at UNGA

More than quarter of Donbas industrial potential illegally moved to Russia - Poroshenko at UNGA

18:25 20.02.2019
Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

17:32 19.02.2019
Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

15:34 19.02.2019
Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

13:33 19.02.2019
Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

LATEST

One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

Facebook to tighten policy of placing election ads in Ukraine in mid-March

Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

INTERPOL issues red notice against businessman Hranovsky under request of Israel

CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD