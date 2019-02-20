Facts

Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 19, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire regime 16 times. At the same time, the arms prohibited by the Minsk agreements were used 15 times with a total consumption of 387 shells and mines of 122, 120 and 82-mm. Since the beginning of this year, this is the largest use of fire weapons by the enemy ... As a result of the shelling, three servicemen of the JFO were injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

In the action lane of the operational-tactical grouping Pivnich (North) and Skhid (East), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 122-mm artillery systems, 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, a ZU-23-2 towed 23-mm anti-aircraft twin-barreled autocannon, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of the villages of Lebedynske, Vodiane, Hnutove, Novotoshkivske, Zolote-4, Novozvanivka, Katerynivka, and Luhanske.

Three invaders were killed and another three were wounded on Tuesday, intelligence reports say.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russian-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions once, using 82-mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and heavy machine guns," the report said.

"The JFO reliably control the enemy on the contact line, while respecting the conditions of the cease-fire regime," the JFO headquarters added.

