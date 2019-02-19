Facts

10:07 19.02.2019

Tusk to Poroshenko: Ukraine's reputation very high not only in Brussels but also in all capitals of Europe

1 min read
Tusk to Poroshenko: Ukraine's reputation very high not only in Brussels but also in all capitals of Europe

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has praised the efforts of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in reforming the state, noting the high reputation of Ukraine "not only in Brussels but also in all capitals of Europe."

"I also really appreciate your personal role, Mr. President. You also have good reasons to be proud. This is not just my personal opinion. Your reputation and the reputation of the whole country is very high not only in Brussels but also in all capitals of Europe. You have deserved such a reputation," Tusk told Poroshenko while meeting in Kyiv on Monday, February 18.

The European official also highly appreciated the Ukrainian people's efforts to resist Russian aggression.

"This is the first time in our common European history, when such resistance, courage and pragmatism were demonstrated. Because I feel, and this not only my opinion, that you are heroes and pragmatics. It's unique," he said.

Tags: #europe #poroshenko #ukraine #tusk
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

17:32 19.02.2019
Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

15:34 19.02.2019
Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

13:33 19.02.2019
Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

12:50 19.02.2019
UOC bishop draws int'l organizations' attention to violation of believers' rights in Ukraine

UOC bishop draws int'l organizations' attention to violation of believers' rights in Ukraine

10:50 19.02.2019
Poroshenko, Tusk honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv

Poroshenko, Tusk honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv

09:49 19.02.2019
Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

13:44 18.02.2019
Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

11:39 18.02.2019
Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

13:38 16.02.2019
Poroshenko, Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Risch discuss Russia's aggression, continuation of sanctions

Poroshenko, Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Risch discuss Russia's aggression, continuation of sanctions

13:06 16.02.2019
Poroshenko on trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt: It's realistic to reach $2 bln

Poroshenko on trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt: It's realistic to reach $2 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

LATEST

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine organized from occupied Donbas, coordinated with Russia's FSB – Hrytsak

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD