Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

Ukraine insists on a permanent observation mission in the Kerch Strait, and Russia does not agree with this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

Now we are talking about making this mission permanent, to observe both from space and from water in order to know exactly what Russia is doing there and what it is not doing ... We need to get a permanent mission. Russia refuses it, the minister told reporters in Munich on Saturday.

The foreign minister noted that he had discussed the issue of the mission with the French and German side.

They understood that if you send a couple of Germans, a couple of French to occupied Kerch, then this is not a mission, added Klimkin.