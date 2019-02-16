Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says that European and American politicians at meetings at the Munich Security Conference are interested in the situation ahead of the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"Our international partners hope for stability in Ukraine and that the upcoming election will not bring on the turmoil and upheaval. The future development of Ukraine for the next five years will greatly depend on these results. My opinion is that the present constellation of candidates is somewhat unexpected for our partners. So, numerous questions about the chances and prospects of candidates arise," Klitschko commented to the journalists on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference, the mayor's press service informed.

He also pointed out the emphasis that all policymakers whom he has met place on the interest of both Europe and the States in Ukraine being democratic powerful economy with stable political environment.

"They voice the interest in exporting the stability into Ukraine rather than importing upheaval. The name of the winner is not so important today. What is more important is that who will be the president that defends Ukraine's freedom and guarantees continuation of reforms as well as pro- European and pro-NATO course of the country," stressed Klitschko.

Klitschko attended the official opening ceremony of the conference and met with the EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, Chairwoman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Chairman of the Christian Social Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag Alexander Dobrindt, the press service said.

The mayor of Kyiv also met with Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva and discussed the further cooperation in Kyiv's transport infrastructure renovation. Also the World Bank considers further investment programmes of public private partnership.