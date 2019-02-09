Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

In the past day, the Russian-led militants mounted nine attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, killing one serviceman and wounding two others, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On February 8, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire nine times, including two attacks that involved the use of weapons forbidden by the Minsk agreements. As a result of the insidious attacks of the Russian occupation troops, one serviceman of the United Forces Operation was killed and two more were wounded," the JFO HQ said in an update published on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

The report said in the action area of the operational-tactical group Skhid (East), the militants mounted two attacks using automatic grenade launchers and small arms at positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiyivka. In the same area, the work of an enemy sniper was recorded. In addition, the militants mounted attacks at the Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane, using automatic grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms and there was another attack, which involved the use of grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near the populated locality of Pavlopil.

In the action lane of the operational-tactical grouping Pivnich (North), the militants mounted two attacks at the positions of the Ukrainian military using heavy machine-guns and small arms near the populated locality of Krymske and an attack, which involved the use of grenade launchers near the village of Zaytseve.

"The units of our defenders suppressed the enemy fire by using their organic weapons," the headquarters said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on February 8, six militants were killed and seven more were injured.

"Since the start of the day the enemy has not opened fire," the JFO HQ said.