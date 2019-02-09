Facts

13:02 09.02.2019

Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

2 min read
Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

In the past day, the Russian-led militants mounted nine attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, killing one serviceman and wounding two others, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On February 8, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire nine times, including two attacks that involved the use of weapons forbidden by the Minsk agreements. As a result of the insidious attacks of the Russian occupation troops, one serviceman of the United Forces Operation was killed and two more were wounded," the JFO HQ said in an update published on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

The report said in the action area of the operational-tactical group Skhid (East), the militants mounted two attacks using automatic grenade launchers and small arms at positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiyivka. In the same area, the work of an enemy sniper was recorded. In addition, the militants mounted attacks at the Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane, using automatic grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms and there was another attack, which involved the use of grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near the populated locality of Pavlopil.

In the action lane of the operational-tactical grouping Pivnich (North), the militants mounted two attacks at the positions of the Ukrainian military using heavy machine-guns and small arms near the populated locality of Krymske and an attack, which involved the use of grenade launchers near the village of Zaytseve.

"The units of our defenders suppressed the enemy fire by using their organic weapons," the headquarters said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on February 8, six militants were killed and seven more were injured.

"Since the start of the day the enemy has not opened fire," the JFO HQ said.

Tags: #donbas #russia #ukraine #jfo
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:53 09.02.2019
Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

12:38 09.02.2019
OSCE chairperson-in-office suggests Ukraine allow Russian observers to monitor presidential elections

OSCE chairperson-in-office suggests Ukraine allow Russian observers to monitor presidential elections

12:18 09.02.2019
Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

12:02 09.02.2019
Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

14:10 08.02.2019
Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

12:19 08.02.2019
Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

10:15 08.02.2019
Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

09:19 08.02.2019
Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

14:19 07.02.2019
Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

12:22 07.02.2019
Ukrainian embassy demands AFP shouldn't use incorrect images of Crimea occupied by Russia on maps

Ukrainian embassy demands AFP shouldn't use incorrect images of Crimea occupied by Russia on maps

AD

HOT NEWS

Only members of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare - Poroshenko

Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

LATEST

Only members of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare - Poroshenko

Poroshenko: I can firmly guarantee inalterability of decentralization policy

Ukrainians to be allowed travel to Georgia using ID cards starting from March 1

Ukrainian FM to facilitate work of OSCE/ODIHR EOM during presidential elections

A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

Poroshenko polls Twitter users about Ukraine's accession to NATO

Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD