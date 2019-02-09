Facts

11:16 09.02.2019

Ukrainians to be allowed travel to Georgia using ID cards starting from March 1

1 min read
An updated agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Georgia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements will enter into force on March 1, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

"On March 1, 2019, an updated agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Georgia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements comes into effect—in addition to the existing visa-free mutual travel by citizens of Ukraine and Georgia on the basis of domestic passports, Ukrainian nationals will be allowed to travel to Georgia using ID cards with an electronic chip," the ministry said in a statement.

Interfax-Ukraine
