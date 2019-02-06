Facts

17:25 06.02.2019

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

1 min read
ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

 The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) has cancelled the planned February 27 public hearing on Ukraine's suit against Russia involving Crimea and has decided to postpone it, the Kyiv-based Ukrainskaya Pravda ezine has said, citing the court’s press service.

The reasons for such a decision were not clarified by the ECHR, which only announced the cancellation.

The ezine said parties to the dispute have already received an official message on the cancelled hearing.

As earlier reported, on February 4, Ukraine's Justice Ministry announced the start of hearings on the first of five lawsuits filed earlier in the ECHR against the Russian Federation.

The first of the cases was scheduled to be heard on February 27, 2018.

Ukraine's Justice Minister said the first cases of violations of human rights by the Russia were filed with the ECHR in 2014. During 2018, two new claims were filed - on violation of the rights of political prisoners and on the illegal seizure of Ukrainian sailors.

Tags: #crimea #russia #ukraine #echr
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

17:16 06.02.2019
EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

16:12 06.02.2019
Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

15:38 06.02.2019
Ukraine reaching sustainable approach to implementation of reforms — World Bank vice president

Ukraine reaching sustainable approach to implementation of reforms — World Bank vice president

13:47 06.02.2019
Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

12:26 06.02.2019
Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

18:54 05.02.2019
Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

15:04 05.02.2019
People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

14:26 05.02.2019
Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

11:54 05.02.2019
First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

11:51 05.02.2019
Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

AD

HOT NEWS

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

LATEST

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Klimkin on situation with INF Treaty: We must use everything to protect ourselves

Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD