List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

The list of observers from the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission (EOM) is still under approval at the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; among the candidates suggested are two Russian nationals, Thomas Rymer, spokesman for the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), has said.

"We have indeed received applications from 92 candidates for long-term observer posts (LTOs) from OSCE member states, including two from Russia. In accordance with the established procedure at ODIHR, we have sent this list to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. As far as I understand, the ODIHR office in Warsaw is still in talks with the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv," he told a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Also, Rymer said there are currently 17 core staff members from the ODIHR in Ukraine.

"As to the core staff, there are 17 experts and there are no Russians," he said.