00:20 31.01.2019

No civilian killed in Donbas in four weeks of January – Sajdik

There have been no civilian deaths in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine since the beginning of this year, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's special representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik, said.

"According to preliminary data from the OSCE SMM [Special Monitoring Mission], between the start of the year and the day before yesterday [January 28] not a single civilian death was registered," Sajdik told reporters in Minsk where the TCG met on Wednesday.

"This is clear evidence that our work here in Minsk is bringing fruit," he said.

Last year saw the lowest number of civilian deaths since the conflict began, he said.

The main topic of the TCG security subgroup was a general security situation in the conflict zone and ceasefire compliance, he said.

The economic subgroup discussed water supply issues, including preparation for an audit of the Voda Donbassa water company, he said. "The audit's possible duration is one year," Sajdik said.

The humanitarian subgroup discussed prisoner swap issues, he said.

The next TCG meeting is due on February 13, Sajdik said.

