Facts

00:14 31.01.2019

Germany ready to send its ships to Black Sea, press for release of Ukrainian sailors –Ukraine's Defense Ministry

1 min read
Germany ready to send its ships to Black Sea, press for release of Ukrainian sailors –Ukraine's Defense Ministry

The German side has pledged its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in de-escalation and deterrence of Russian armed aggression, including by ensuring the military presence of the German navy's ships in the Black Sea.

These issues were on the agenda of meetings between Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration, Lieutenant-General Anatoly Petrenko with Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Michael Siebert and German Parliamentary State Secretary Thomas Silberhorn in Germany, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service said.

"The German side has assured its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in de-escalating and deterring Russian armed aggression, including by ensuring the military presence of the Bundeswehr naval ships in the Black Sea, seeking the release of Ukrainian sailors and comprehensive support for reforms in the security and defense sector of Ukraine," it said.

Tags: #aggression #russia #ukraine #germany
AD

MORE ABOUT

Head of EU delegation to Russia urges Russia to immediately release Ukrainian naval sailors

CEC registers Zelensky, Smeshko, Bohoslovka, thus raising number of presidential contenders in Ukraine to 26

Georgian expecting delegation from Patriarchate of Constantinople to discuss Ukrainian church's autocephaly

U.S. DNI sees lack of clear frontrunner at Ukraine's presidential elections

Russia to try to use cyberattacks to meddle in elections in Ukraine - U.S. DNI

Ukraine, France agree on financial support for project to supply drinking water to Mariupol

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times on Jan 28

Volker and Ukraine's envoy to UN discuss Donbas situation – Ukrainian mission

Reference to Roxelana's Russian origin removed from label near her tomb in Istanbul at Ukraine's request

SBU to release information soon about criminal activities of Russia's PMC Wagner in Sudan

LATEST

No civilian killed in Donbas in four weeks of January – Sajdik

Ex-head of Ukrkosmos suspected of abuse of office in case of public funds embezzlement - NABU

France's third helicopter for aviation security system arrives in Ukraine – Avakov

Sajdik says no alternative to Minsk accords in settling Donbas conflict

Mykolaiv resident shoots dead married couple near district court, is detained

Sajdik working on own initiative, publishing own "peace plan for Ukraine", instead of doing his job as OSCE, TCG rep – Iryna Gerashchenko

Health Ministry not to announce measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

Elections will show whether Ukrainians want to remain on path to free, sovereign Ukraine, or return to corruption, limited sovereignty – Rasmussen

Paris, Berlin exploring idea of establishing joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas

JFO HQ reports eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD