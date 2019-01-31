Germany ready to send its ships to Black Sea, press for release of Ukrainian sailors –Ukraine's Defense Ministry

The German side has pledged its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in de-escalation and deterrence of Russian armed aggression, including by ensuring the military presence of the German navy's ships in the Black Sea.

These issues were on the agenda of meetings between Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration, Lieutenant-General Anatoly Petrenko with Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Michael Siebert and German Parliamentary State Secretary Thomas Silberhorn in Germany, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service said.

"The German side has assured its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in de-escalating and deterring Russian armed aggression, including by ensuring the military presence of the Bundeswehr naval ships in the Black Sea, seeking the release of Ukrainian sailors and comprehensive support for reforms in the security and defense sector of Ukraine," it said.