Medvedchuk suggests making Donbas autonomy as part of Ukraine

Representative of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk said he is planning to create an autonomous region called "Donbas" in eastern Ukraine as part of the peaceful settlement plan of a crisis in the region, the 112. Ukraine TV channel said on its website on Tuesday.

"Our plan and concept includes three sections: legislative, administrative and a section, which implies the rules and the procedure of enforcing peace. According to the plan, an autonomous region called 'Donbas' is planned to be created in Donbas as part of Ukraine," Medvedchuk said at an extraordinary congress of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

This plan envisages the formation of the bodies of state management in Donbas, "including the parliament, government and other bodies."

"The third principle, which is fundamental, implies that our plan is built on the Minsk Agreements approved by the UN Security Council resolution that complies with the Normandy Four declaration and the current Ukrainian legislation. We suggest introducing amendments to the Constitution, which defines the status of an autonomous region called Donbas," the website of the 112.Ukraine TV channel quoted the politician as saying.

This plan is based on the Ukrainian Fundamental Law, while statements of state authorities of disallowing "any federations and special statuses" indicate that "they have no political will to establish peace," Medvedchuk said.

"But we have it [the political will]. And we are not talking about the federative state system, because there is a difference between a unitary and federative state," he added.

"Mr. Poroshenko is saying that this is the Kremlin which is keeping the key to peace. This is really so. But unlike him and others, who are trying to grab power, we not only know where there is this key, but we know a door with a keyhole with this key to it. What is more, we know how to open a door to peace," Medvedchuk said.