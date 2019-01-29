Facts

09:07 29.01.2019

Volker and Ukraine's envoy to UN discuss Donbas situation – Ukrainian mission

1 min read
Volker and Ukraine's envoy to UN discuss Donbas situation – Ukrainian mission

Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko and U.S. Department of State Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker discussed the situation in Donbas at a meeting in New York on Monday, the press service of Ukraine's Permanent Mission to the UN said on its website.

"Yelchenko and Volker also discussed further steps on restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including through deployment in Donbas of an international peacekeeping mission," it said.

Yelchenko also thanked Volker for the U.S.' "unwavering support" of Ukraine.

Tags: #volker #ukraine
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia to try to use cyberattacks to meddle in elections in Ukraine - U.S. DNI

Ukraine, France agree on financial support for project to supply drinking water to Mariupol

Reference to Roxelana's Russian origin removed from label near her tomb in Istanbul at Ukraine's request

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

Boiko becomes 13th candidate for presidency of Ukraine

Two of 3 Ukrainian sailors injured in Kerch Strait recover, can be transferred to Lefortovo prison - Moscow ombudsman

Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

Some 49 agreements with Russia cease to exist, 50 more under review – Klimkin

Klimkin: We, in fact, don't have diplomatic relations with Russia

LATEST

Poroshenko names five strategic priorities to boost Ukrainian economy

Poroshenko: Ukraine to apply for EU membership in 2024

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times on Jan 28

Poroshenko: History of young Ukrainian state made near Kruty

Musician Vakarchuk says he doesn't plan to back any Ukrainian presidential candidate

Poroshenko signs law on changing subordination of religious organizations

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Nord fishing vessel's captain Horbenko goes missing, his lawyer says

Avakov hopes Rada can strengthen election legislation, responsibility for election-related infractions

Ukrainian FM confirms refusal to register Russian election observers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD