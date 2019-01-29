Volker and Ukraine's envoy to UN discuss Donbas situation – Ukrainian mission

Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko and U.S. Department of State Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker discussed the situation in Donbas at a meeting in New York on Monday, the press service of Ukraine's Permanent Mission to the UN said on its website.

"Yelchenko and Volker also discussed further steps on restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including through deployment in Donbas of an international peacekeeping mission," it said.

Yelchenko also thanked Volker for the U.S.' "unwavering support" of Ukraine.