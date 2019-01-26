Facts

11:29 26.01.2019

Biletsky has no intention to participate in presidential elections, will lead National Corps to parliament

1 min read
Biletsky has no intention to participate in presidential elections, will lead National Corps to parliament

The leader of the National Corps political party, people's deputy of Ukraine Andriy Biletsky has stated he would not run for president during the presidential elections in Ukraine scheduled for March 31.

"Many people expected us to take ten million dollars from a rich uncle, spend them on advertising - TV commercials, boards - get our interest and go home happy ... But this will not happen. I refuse to take part in this farce," Biletsky said, when speaking at a meeting of the National Corps in Kyiv.

He added that the saved funds would be used to support the front and the development of Ukrainian youth.

"We set an ambitious practical task: we are going to bring our numbers to 50,000 people ... We intend to get and have to get - and set such a task - a powerful faction in the Ukrainian parliament in 2019," the politician added.

Tags: #elections #andriy_biletsky #national_corps
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Only five candidates for presidency in Ukraine open election funds – Voters Committee

SBU exposes more than 300 accounts meant for pro-Russian advertising during presidential campaign in Ukraine

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

IDPs, residents of occupied Donbas have opportunity to vote in presidential elections

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

Batkivschyna leader Tymoshenko promises to 'break old system' in Ukraine in first 100 days of her presidency

Boiko becomes 13th candidate for presidency of Ukraine

Police register more than 120 incidents connected to elections

Moscow's interference in Ukraine's elections could be unprecedented – Horbulin

Hrytsenko, Murayev and Kupriy officially become presidential candidates of Ukraine

LATEST

SBU detains Kharkiv citizen fighting on side of LPR/DPR

Court in Russia-occupied Crimea refuses to parole Ukrainian activist Balukh – media

SBU to release information soon about criminal activities of Russia's PMC Wagner in Sudan

Russia-NATO Council participants discuss Ukraine, missile treaty without making any progress – Stoltenberg

OSCE SMM potential not fully engaged without full access to occupied territories of Donbas - Slovak FM

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

Ukrainian military capture Russian drone in Donbas

PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD