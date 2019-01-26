Biletsky has no intention to participate in presidential elections, will lead National Corps to parliament

The leader of the National Corps political party, people's deputy of Ukraine Andriy Biletsky has stated he would not run for president during the presidential elections in Ukraine scheduled for March 31.

"Many people expected us to take ten million dollars from a rich uncle, spend them on advertising - TV commercials, boards - get our interest and go home happy ... But this will not happen. I refuse to take part in this farce," Biletsky said, when speaking at a meeting of the National Corps in Kyiv.

He added that the saved funds would be used to support the front and the development of Ukrainian youth.

"We set an ambitious practical task: we are going to bring our numbers to 50,000 people ... We intend to get and have to get - and set such a task - a powerful faction in the Ukrainian parliament in 2019," the politician added.