Facts

12:51 25.01.2019

MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

1 min read
MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

Member of the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE, MP from the People's Front faction Heorhiy Lohvynsky has been elected Vice-President of the Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

"The PACE Legal Committee elected me vice president. It is a great honor to represent Ukraine in such a high position," Lohvynsky wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He noted that he would "try to proudly protect Ukraine's interests and human rights."

Tags: #pace #lohvynsky
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

Kyiv to seek debate holding on militarization of Azov by Russia at January PACE session

Sanctions in PACE should be maintained until Russia corrects violation of PACE's principles

Verkhovna Rada to revise principles of cooperation with PACE if restrictions lifted from Russian delegation

German side stands for Russia's return to PACE, but 'not at any cost' – Ariev

PACE to send monitoring mission to Armenia to get facts on its internal political processes

PACE calls on Kyiv to respect journalist Sedletska's right to confidentiality of sources

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Ukraine's PACE delegation declines attending reception hosted by SGCE Jagland

PACE Standing Committee deprives Agramunt, ex-rapporteur on Ukraine Xuclu of some Assembly rights – Ariev

LATEST

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

Ukrainian military capture Russian drone in Donbas

PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

Investors expect Ukraine to preserve achievements in reforms, continue them – Poroshenko

Ukrainian MP Iryna Gerashchenko advises families of Russians convicted in Ukraine to ask Putin for prisoner swap

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD