MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

Member of the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE, MP from the People's Front faction Heorhiy Lohvynsky has been elected Vice-President of the Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

"The PACE Legal Committee elected me vice president. It is a great honor to represent Ukraine in such a high position," Lohvynsky wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He noted that he would "try to proudly protect Ukraine's interests and human rights."