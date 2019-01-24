Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania, Petro Poroshenko and Dalia Grybauskaite, have discussed the issue of continuing international pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with its aggression against Ukraine in the Black Sea.

"The necessity of further consolidated international pressure on Russia in response to the act of aggression of Russian troops against Ukrainian ships and capture of Ukrainian sailors was noted," the presidential website said following a meeting of Poroshenko with Grybauskaite in the framework of the participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

The president thanked for the resolute position of Lithuania regarding the need to introduce a new "Azov package" of EU sanctions against Russia.

The parties also discussed challenges related to Russia's interference in the electoral processes in Ukraine and Lithuania and ways to counteract the existing threats.