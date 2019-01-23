Facts

16:29 23.01.2019

Klitschko speaks about smart city projects in Kyiv

 Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko at the Davos World Economic Forum has taken part in a panel, titled "Smart Financing for Smart Cities."

"We began to implement the smart city management system in Kyiv four years ago after successful negotiations in Davos. Then we agreed with the German company SAP, which helped to implement the first smart city project in the Ukrainian capital – an open budget," Klitschko said during the discussion at Davos Town Hall, Kyiv City State Administration said.

Klitschko said in Kyiv there are already quite a few tech projects that are successfully operating.

"This is both a city data center and a Kyiv citizen card, an online appointment to a doctor, an electronic queue at kindergartens, a secure capital video surveillance system, electronic petitions, and more," he said.

St. Gallen (Switzerland) Mayor Thomas Scheitlin presented the project "Smart City – Made in Switzerland," which the Swiss are working on.

Participants in the discussion talked about how cities can cooperate in order to attract financing, investment in the implementation of technologies and innovations in municipal management.

According to Kyiv State City Administration, Vitali Klitschko together with his brother Vololymyr Klitschko will take part in the discussion, titled "Smart City. Smart Sport" at Ukraine House Davos. The Kyiv mayor has also been invited to lunch, which is traditionally hosted by Washington Post newspaper representatives at Davos.

In addition to Davos forum activities, Vitali Klitschko is scheduled to hold meetings with representatives of business circles.

