Groysman presents next stage of decentralization in Ukraine until 2020

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has presented a plan for the implementation of the next stage of decentralization in Ukraine until 2020.

"It is very important that all these changes be enshrined in the Constitution," said Groysman at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The head of government noted the need to start a constitutional process on changes in decentralization for the irreversibility of changes.

According to the prime minister, at the new stage of decentralization, it is necessary to approve a new territorial base, namely, the completion of the formation of merged territorial communities (about 1,700) and the formation of new areas (about 100). It is also necessary to transfer powers from the government to local authorities and their division between levels and bodies on the principle of subsidiarity. Among other things, according to Groysman, it is necessary to create an independent resource base for the exercise of powers by local self-government and the creation of an effective system of local self-government bodies. In addition, one needs to streamline the system of state control over the legality of the activities of local self-government.

Also, according to the prime minister, the development of forms of direct democracy (elections and referendums) and the improvement of the coordination system of central government and local authorities are necessary.

Groysman stressed that these changes need to be implemented before the local elections in 2020.