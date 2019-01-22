Denisova asks CPT president to help political prisoner Hryb

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has addressed European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) President Mykola Gnatovskyy with a request to intervene in the situation of the Ukrainian political prisoner in Russia Pavlo Hryb, who is in need of urgent medical assistance.

“I am concerned about the gross violation of the rights and freedoms of the citizen of Ukraine Pavlo Hryb, who is being held in a prison in Rostov. The 20-year old has been diagnosed with a number of serious diseases and needs urgent medical attention," Denisova said on Facebook on Monday.

Denisova said Russian law-enforcement official beat Hryb and demanded a confession of guilt.

As reported, ex-Ukrainian State Border Guard Service official Ihor Hryb said on August 28, 2017, that Russian special services had abducted his 19-year-old son Pavlo during a visit to Gomel, Belarus, where he went on August 24 to meet a girl whom he had met and talked to only on social-networking sites. It was agreed that Pavlo would return the same day. After he failed to return the next day, Ihor Hryb travelled to Gomel to look for him.

He said that in Belarus he had learned that Pavlo was on a Russian list of wanted persons in connection with a terrorist attack, and that a search had been initiated by the Russian Federal Security Service's Directorate for the Krasnodar region in Sochi.

On November 7, 2018, the North-Caucasian District Military Court extended the arrest of Hryb to April 24, 2019.