Facts

12:45 22.01.2019

Denisova asks CPT president to help political prisoner Hryb

2 min read
Denisova asks CPT president to help political prisoner Hryb

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has addressed European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) President Mykola Gnatovskyy with a request to intervene in the situation of the Ukrainian political prisoner in Russia Pavlo Hryb, who is in need of urgent medical assistance.

“I am concerned about the gross violation of the rights and freedoms of the citizen of Ukraine Pavlo Hryb, who is being held in a prison in Rostov. The 20-year old has been diagnosed with a number of serious diseases and needs urgent medical attention," Denisova said on Facebook on Monday.

Denisova said Russian law-enforcement official beat Hryb and demanded a confession of guilt.

As reported, ex-Ukrainian State Border Guard Service official Ihor Hryb said on August 28, 2017, that Russian special services had abducted his 19-year-old son Pavlo during a visit to Gomel, Belarus, where he went on August 24 to meet a girl whom he had met and talked to only on social-networking sites. It was agreed that Pavlo would return the same day. After he failed to return the next day, Ihor Hryb travelled to Gomel to look for him.

He said that in Belarus he had learned that Pavlo was on a Russian list of wanted persons in connection with a terrorist attack, and that a search had been initiated by the Russian Federal Security Service's Directorate for the Krasnodar region in Sochi.

On November 7, 2018, the North-Caucasian District Military Court extended the arrest of Hryb to April 24, 2019.

Tags: #denisova #cpt #hryb
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Moskalkova informs Denisova about cancellation of their meeting due to 'urgent unscheduled business trip'

Denisova asks Russian ombudswoman, Russian penitentiary service chief to report whereabouts of political prisoner Panov

Court hearings into Hryb's case postponed until Dec 21 due to his poor health

Prisoner of war status provides 'special' model for releasing Ukrainian seamen – Denisova

Ukrainian ombudsman demands Russia provide documents on Sentsov's, Balukh's health

Denisova insists on granting rights to IDPs to participate in elections to merged territorial communities

Regional offices of human rights commissioner to appear in every Ukrainian region in 2019 – Denisova

More than 890 prisoners held in occupied Donbas seek transfer to Kyiv-controlled territory

ECHR decisions practically not implemented in Ukraine, we have to change this - Denisova

Denisova discusses situation with information law in Ukraine with Council of Europe representatives

LATEST

Boiko becomes 13th candidate for presidency of Ukraine

Outbreak of violence against participants in Euromaidan coincided with arrival of FSB personnel in Kyiv — Lutsenko

Police register more than 120 incidents connected to elections

Russia-led occupation forces take Ukrainian soldier prisoner

Two of 3 Ukrainian sailors injured in Kerch Strait recover, can be transferred to Lefortovo prison - Moscow ombudsman

Possession of weapons should be legalized in Ukraine - Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Unification Day of Ukraine

Events on Maidan, Russian occupation having no logical relationship

Gerashchenko shares contents of letter from Sentsov

Ukraine remembers victims of Holocaust — Poroshenko after visit to Yad Vashem memorial

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD