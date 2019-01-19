Facts

17:24 19.01.2019

Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

1 min read
Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Germany, Pavlo Klimkin and Heiko Maas, have agreed on a meeting at the expert level to discuss a common vision of the monitoring mission in the Kerch Strait.

"We have agreed that we will have a meeting of experts in a short term. There are political, legal and technical issues. If we have a joint vision, we can continue to work with the Russian side," Klimkin said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Kyiv on Friday.

In turn, the German Foreign Minister is convinced that it will be possible to agree on such monitoring. According to him, it is necessary to de-escalate the Azov Sea region.

"This is a hotbed of hazards for both the region and the parties involved, which may have long-term consequences," the minister explained.

Maas said that the German and French sides are ready to take on the costs of the monitoring mission.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #azov_sea #ukraine #germany
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

Some 49 agreements with Russia cease to exist, 50 more under review – Klimkin

Klimkin: We, in fact, don't have diplomatic relations with Russia

Putin agrees to let German, French specialists in Kerch Strait - Lavrov

Germany, France could contribute to guarantees of free navigation in Kerch Strait - Maas

Arrest of 8 Ukrainian sailors extended until Apr 24

Ukraine, Turkey sign contract on purchase of assault drones Bayraktar TB2 for Ukrainian Army – Poroshenko

More than 800 Russian nationals denied entry in Ukraine by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine since end of martial law

SBU arrests man coordinating terrorist acts, unrest with Russia's FSB during Ukraine's upcoming presidential election

U.S. Secretary of State calls granting of autocephaly to Orthodox Church of Ukraine historic achievement – Embassy

LATEST

Poroshenko establishes civil-military administration in Shchastia

JFO HQ records nine cease fire violations by Russia-led militants in Donbas over past day

Poroshenko congratulates Ukraine on Epiphany Day

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

SBU submitted in 2018 to NSDC proposals on application of sanctions to more than 280 Russian citizens, almost 550 Russian companies

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 13 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

OSCE records significant decrease in number of civilian casualties by more than half compared with 2017

Baltic States, Poland in favor of "Azov package" of sanctions on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister

Poroshenko calls increase in social standards as priority for 2019

Russia refuses to hold joint TCG, humanitarian subgroup meetings on release of Kremlin's hostages, political prisoners – Gerashchenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD