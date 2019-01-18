Facts

14:19 18.01.2019

Some 49 agreements with Russia cease to exist, 50 more under review – Klimkin

Ukraine has already terminated 49 different agreements with the Russian Federation, and now almost fifty more are being revised, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"According to the latest information, 49 agreements with the Russian Federation ceased to exist ... These are two intergovernmental agreements, 25 intergovernmental, 19 interdepartmental, three interregional," Klimkin said at a press conference on the results of the Foreign Ministry's activities in Kyiv on Friday.

The minister also added that nearly 50 more agreements are being reviewed.

"We are also reviewing the entire legal framework with Russia. Our principle is very simple - we cannot live on the ground of the base that existed before the war. We will clearly be guided by the interests of our citizens ... We will do this consistently, and this will be done based on a clear strategic approach," Klimkin said.

