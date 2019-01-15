Establishment of peace in Donbas doesn't depend on Ukrainian politicians – Poroshenko

Ukraine will never return to the Russian yoke, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said, commenting on the promises of a number of Ukrainian politicians about the establishment of the earliest peace in Donbas.

"Now some politicians promise that they will immediately bring peace. Peace does not depend on Ukrainian politicians. They can only bring defeat, only surrender, only Ukraine's surrender and return to the Russian yoke. We, Ukrainians, will never allow this happen again," Poroshenko said at the end of a thanksgiving service for the tomos of autocephaly and the formation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Lutsk on Tuesday.

The head of state stressed that Ukraine is following its own path to Europe.