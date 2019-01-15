Facts

10:59 15.01.2019

Tymoshenko calls for creation of strong professional army, Ukraine's accession to NATO

1 min read
Yuliya Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivschyna party, has called to create a strong professional army in Ukraine and ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"In today's world, it’s very difficult to protect your borders alone. NATO spends $1 trillion a year to be able to fulfill its obligations to 29 member countries and protect them at any moment. Russia spends $66 billion, and Ukraine—$3 billion. We can either [join] the collective security system to be protected, or stand alone, and anyone will be able to take us in their hands as they wish. We need to be strong and join the collective security system," she said at the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV in the evening of January 14.

Tymoshenko said she believes Ukraine needs a strong modern professional army built in line with NATO standards.

"Are you aware that at the end of last year almost 30,000 contracted servicemen left the army because they could not exist under the conditions they were offered? And a new contract, which has already been developed by our Military Cabinet and servicemen, will be passed into law," she said.

