14:38 14.01.2019

Moskalkova informs Denisova about cancellation of their meeting due to 'urgent unscheduled business trip'

Moskalkova informs Denisova about cancellation of their meeting due to 'urgent unscheduled business trip'

 The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova, who arrived in the Russian capital on Monday, reports that her meeting with her Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova has been canceled, as the latter left for an urgent unscheduled business trip.

"... Now it's clear why the meeting with the human rights ombudswoman in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova has been canceled. The Ombudswoman of the Russian Federation informed me in a text message that she was forced to leave for an urgent unscheduled business trip and would return later in the evening. And tomorrow, Tatyana Moskalkova leaves for Uzbekistan," Denisova wrote on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

