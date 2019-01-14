Facts

Fire at Karpatnaftokhim extinguished, police starts investigation

Fire at the Karpatnaftokhim plant (Ivano-Frankivsk region) has been extinguished, the Emergencies Service of Ukraine has reported.

"At 10:44 on January 13, 2019, fire in Kalush on the territory of Karpatnaftokhim LLC was neutralized. Some 20 units of machinery and 110 firemen of the rescue teams of the Emergencies Service of Ukraine in the region were involved in extinguishing fire," the department of the Emergencies Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk reported on Sunday.

The Emergencies Service said that at 21:08 on January 12, 2019 at outdoor site of Karpatnaftokhim pyrolysis gas inflammation in the production unit was recorded. At 23:48 on January 12 fire was brought under control.

"The cause of the fire is being identified. No casualties are reported," the department said.

The Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region reported that they started investigating the accident at the Kalush chemical plant.

"Law enforcers reported that the fire arose because of a violation of safety rules during the execution of works with increased danger in production. As a result of the fire, there was a threat of serious consequences in the state of production facilities of this enterprise," the communication division of the police in Ivano-Frankivsk region said.

The causes of fire and damage are being established.

"On this fact, criminal proceedings are launched under Part 1 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code (Violation of safety rules related to high-risk operations in industrial production or at any enterprise by a person obliged to observe them, where this violation caused the risk of death of people or the risk any other grave consequences, or caused any harm to the victim's health, shall be punishable by a fine up to 50 tax-free minimum incomes, or correctional labor for a term up to two years, or restraint of liberty for a term up to three years, with or without the deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term up to three years)," the division said.

