Facts

14:40 12.01.2019

Russia-led militants violate cease-fire seven times in Donbas, two servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces wounded — JFO HQ

2 min read
Russia-led militants violate cease-fire seven times in Donbas, two servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces wounded — JFO HQ

Russia-led militants violated the cease-fire in Donbas seven times on January 11; as a result, two servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On January 11, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire seven times... Due to the criminal and insidious attacks by the Russian occupation forces, two servicemen of the United Forces Operation were wounded," the JFO said in an update published on Facebook in the morning of January 12.

The strongholds of the Ukrainian troops came under fire from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns in the area of the Kryakovka village in the Luhansk direction, near the settlement of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk direction and from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms in the area of the settlement of Vodyane, twice near Lebedynsky, and twice near Hnutove in the Mariupol direction.

"In response to the provocations by the enemy, JFO units used on-duty fire weapons," the update says.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on January 11, two militants were killed and two wounded.

As of 7 a.m. on January 12, the enemy has not opened fire.

"Despite the deterioration of weather conditions, the Ukrainian military continues to reliably monitor the actions of the enemy along the contact line, at the same time respecting the terms and conditions of the cease-fire," the JFO HQ said.

Tags: #donbas #russia
