15:05 29.12.2018

Crimes with weapons from war zone remain a problem – Avakov

 Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said the prevention of crimes is the most efficient way to deal the challenge related to crimes with the use of weapons taken from the war zone in eastern Ukraine.

"Crimes where weapons, hand grenades taken from the front are used become today a very serious problem. To put it bluntly, it's not a rarity for an average ardent activist in our country to have a grenade in a pocket. This is the problem of those who return from war," the minister said in an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The minister said, "It's a kind of a dangerous war trophy… And what will he do with it? He blows up his unfaithful wife, throws it at a neighbor who hit his cow, pulls the pin amid a drunken brawl."

Avakov said despite reduced crime rates involving weapons, arms from eastern Ukraine, with a 400-km-long front line, have become increasingly conspicuous.

"I think preventive measures should be taken, because we already know the category of people [who bring these weapons from the war zone]," Avakov said.

"When there is a war in the country, weapons used in battle become a factor in ordinary crimes. Unfortunately, this happens all around the world. It's important for us to look at the problem squarely and take preventative measures. This is what we have been trying to do," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
