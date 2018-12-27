Facts

Ceasefire in Donbas to start at midnight on Dec 29 – Marchuk

Ukraine's representative to the Trilateral Contact Group at Minsk talks Yevhen Marchuk has announced the agreement reached to declare a ceasefire regime in the combat zone in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, from 00:01 Kyiv time on December 29, 2018.

"The proposal of Ukraine, which was introduced at the previous meeting, to introduce a ceasefire was discussed. We proposed an indefinite ceasefire starting from tomorrow night, from 00:01 on December 29," Marchuk said on Thursday in an interview on Pryamiy TV Channel.

"There were other proposals, but we managed to reach this one today," he said.

Marchuk also noted the need to use the ceasefire to restore and repair of damaged vital infrastructure in eastern Ukraine.

