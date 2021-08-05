Facts

09:17 05.08.2021

Yevhen Marchuk died

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Marchuk died on Thursday morning, his wife Larysa Ivshyna said.

"Black day [...] Yevhen Marchuk died [...]. Heart stopped," she said on her Facebook page.

Marchuk was 80 years old.

He was first acting head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) from November 1991 to July 1994. Marchuk headed the Ukrainian government from March 1995 to May 1996, and from June 2003 to September 2004 he was the Minister of Defense.

He also had the rank of General of the Army of Ukraine.

Marchuk represented Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) from November 2018 to May 2019.

Tags: #death #marchuk
