Facts

13:31 25.12.2018

Some 128 settlements in Ukraine cut off power due to poor weather conditions

1 min read
Some 128 settlements in Ukraine cut off power due to poor weather conditions

Some 128 settlements in eight regions of Ukraine are cut off power due to poor weather conditions, the State Emergencies Service has informed.

"Some 128 settlements in eight regions were cut off power on the night of December 25 as a result of poor weather conditions (rain, sometimes sleet and wind gusts), and the operation of the automatic transmission line protection system, namely 46 in Dnipropetrovsk, 43 in Kirovohrad, 16 in Mykolaiv, eight in Chernivtsi, six in Kyiv, five in Cherkasy, two in Zaporizhia and two in Chernihiv region," the report says.

It is noted that the teams of regional power supply companies are involved in the restoration of power supply.

"The movement of transport on roads is provided. Some 2,181 people and 1,600 vehicles were attracted from Ukravtodor to ensure traffic on the roads," the Emergencies Service said.

Tags: #power #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian FM to start processing e-visas for nationals of 52 countries from Jan 1, 2019

Law discontinuing Friendship Treaty with Russia to come into effect on December 12

Rada votes to discontinue friendship agreement with Russia from Apr 2019

Poroshenko, Turchynov congratulate servicemen on Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine expresses protest to Russia at IMO over Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

Ukraine, Pakistan discuss potential of defense cooperation prior to IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

Ukraine demands Russia return vessels captured in Azov Sea, release captives

We need new sanctions against Russia – Ukraine's mission to EU head

LATEST

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas: We are united by Ukraine and faith

Former Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to appeal law on renaming it in Constitutional Court

Occupation forces open fire on Armed Forces positions 20 times over past 24 hours

Kyiv calls on international community to increase pressure on Russia to discontinue human rights violations in Crimea

UN General Assembly's resolution on Crimea latest evidence of international community's strong support for Ukraine — FM

UN General Assembly condemns violation of human rights in Crimea

Poroshenko Bloc says its candidates win in 52 of 78 communities in local elections in Ukraine

Volker hoping to visit Moscow as soon as Ukrainian seamen released

No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

ICRC send more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD