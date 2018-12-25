Some 128 settlements in Ukraine cut off power due to poor weather conditions

Some 128 settlements in eight regions of Ukraine are cut off power due to poor weather conditions, the State Emergencies Service has informed.

"Some 128 settlements in eight regions were cut off power on the night of December 25 as a result of poor weather conditions (rain, sometimes sleet and wind gusts), and the operation of the automatic transmission line protection system, namely 46 in Dnipropetrovsk, 43 in Kirovohrad, 16 in Mykolaiv, eight in Chernivtsi, six in Kyiv, five in Cherkasy, two in Zaporizhia and two in Chernihiv region," the report says.

It is noted that the teams of regional power supply companies are involved in the restoration of power supply.

"The movement of transport on roads is provided. Some 2,181 people and 1,600 vehicles were attracted from Ukravtodor to ensure traffic on the roads," the Emergencies Service said.