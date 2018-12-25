Facts

12:15 25.12.2018

Occupation forces open fire on Armed Forces positions 20 times over past 24 hours

Occupation forces opened fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 20 times over the past 24 hours, three servicemen were injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"On December 24 Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire 20 times. Seven cases of using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements were recorded ... three soldiers were injured," the report on Facebook reads.

