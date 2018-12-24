Facts

17:40 24.12.2018

Kyiv calls on international community to increase pressure on Russia to discontinue human rights violations in Crimea

2 min read
Kyiv calls on international community to increase pressure on Russia to discontinue human rights violations in Crimea

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed a strong protest against the unlawful ruling of the North-Caucasian district military court in Russia that have sentenced Ukrainian citizens Never Mautov for 17 years in prison, and Remzi Memetov and Zevri Abseitov for nine years in prison based on trumped-up charges of terrorism involvement.

"This decision is just another evidence that Russian anti-terrorism legislation can be used at large by the Russian occupation administration for covering up their political repressions against members of the Crimean Tatar people," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on December 24.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that "this unacceptable practice" was condemned by the international community in the December 22 resolution of the UN General Assembly entitled "Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine."

"Ukraine will not silently observe this practice of the Russian Federation, and in the future, it will use all the possible political and diplomatic levers to free its citizens. We call on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor state in order to stop Russia from violating human rights in the temporarily occupied Crimea and release the illegally detained citizens of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Kyiv says that the Russian Federation must fully comply with the "Crimean resolutions" of the UN General Assembly passed on December 19, 2016, December 19, 2017 and December 22, 2018, as well as the ruling of the UN International Court of Justice on measures following a lawsuit by Ukraine against the Russian Federation regarding the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Tags: #crimea #foreign_ministry
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

UN General Assembly's resolution on Crimea latest evidence of international community's strong support for Ukraine — FM

UN General Assembly condemns violation of human rights in Crimea

Ukraine offering partners to jointly with navy ships pass through Kerch Strait from Black Sea ports to Sea of Azov – Turchynov

Sheer nonsense - Turchynov on Lavrov's statement on Ukraine's alleged offensive

Crimean lawyers being threatened after situation with Kurbedinov — ombudswoman

Poroshenko demands FM complete inventory of treaty framework with Russian Federation

ICC confirms situation in Crimea as international conflict – Crimea PGO

Evidence of Crimea's militarization presented at OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

LATEST

Poroshenko Bloc says its candidates win in 52 of 78 communities in local elections in Ukraine

Volker hoping to visit Moscow as soon as Ukrainian seamen released

Ukrainian FM to start processing e-visas for nationals of 52 countries from Jan 1, 2019

No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

ICRC send more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

U.S. Department of State planning to provide $10 million to Ukraine in response to Kerch Strait incident

EU Council decides to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months

Veteran Affairs Ministry should start working in 2-3 weeks – Poroshenko

15 trucks carrying loads of humanitarian aid proceed to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

Half of Ukrainians not seeing political leader capable of effectively managing country — opinion poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD