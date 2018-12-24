Facts

15:57 24.12.2018

UN General Assembly's resolution on Crimea latest evidence of international community's strong support for Ukraine — FM

2 min read
UN General Assembly's resolution on Crimea latest evidence of international community's strong support for Ukraine — FM

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the adoption on December 22, 2018 by the UN General Assembly of the resolution "Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine."

"The decision is yet another evidence of the strong support of the international community for the need to uphold human rights on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the ministry said in a statement.

"The General Assembly points out that the overall human rights situation on the Ukrainian peninsula if sharply deteriorating and, despite the urges by the international community, the Russian Federation continues to blatantly violate its obligations as an occupying power. The delegations condemned Russia’s non-compliance with the provisions of the previous UNGA resolutions 71/205 and 71/190 adopted in 2016 and 2017 respectively," the statement says.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the states also condemned the ongoing arbitrary arrests and detentions, disappearances, searches, violence and ill-treatment of activists, which became an everyday reality in what has been until recently a peaceful and stable Ukrainian autonomous republic.

Kyiv has demanded the aggressor state stop the total lawlessness in the occupied territory and ensure that the international law is upheld there, release all illegally detained persons, including political prisoners Oleh Sentsov, Volodymyr Balukh, and Emir-Usein Kuku.

"It is important to emphasize that the resolution calls upon all the states and international organizations to refer to Crimea as the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

"We in Ukraine are sincerely grateful to every state that gave its vote in support of the UN General Assembly's resolution "Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine," the ministry said.

Tags: #crimea #un
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv calls on international community to increase pressure on Russia to discontinue human rights violations in Crimea

UN General Assembly condemns violation of human rights in Crimea

Ukraine offering partners to jointly with navy ships pass through Kerch Strait from Black Sea ports to Sea of Azov – Turchynov

Sheer nonsense - Turchynov on Lavrov's statement on Ukraine's alleged offensive

Crimean lawyers being threatened after situation with Kurbedinov — ombudswoman

ICC confirms situation in Crimea as international conflict – Crimea PGO

Evidence of Crimea's militarization presented at OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Some of Ukrainian sailors seized in Crimea taken to Moscow detention center

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

LATEST

Poroshenko Bloc says its candidates win in 52 of 78 communities in local elections in Ukraine

Volker hoping to visit Moscow as soon as Ukrainian seamen released

Ukrainian FM to start processing e-visas for nationals of 52 countries from Jan 1, 2019

No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

ICRC send more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

U.S. Department of State planning to provide $10 million to Ukraine in response to Kerch Strait incident

EU Council decides to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months

Veteran Affairs Ministry should start working in 2-3 weeks – Poroshenko

15 trucks carrying loads of humanitarian aid proceed to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

Half of Ukrainians not seeing political leader capable of effectively managing country — opinion poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD