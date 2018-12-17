EU ambassadors confirm consent to extending Russia sanctions

The permanent representatives of the European Union states approved a six-month extension of the economic sanctions against Russia that expire on January 31, 2019; the relevant political decision was made at a European Council meeting on December 13, an EU source told Interfax.

Approval was given without a discussion at a meeting in Brussels, the source told Interfax.

Unlike packages of Ukraine-related sanctions, decisions on economic sanctions are made on the basis of assessment of the implementation of the Minsk Agreements by the leaders of France and Germany as participants in the Normandy Format, the source said.

Political decisions on such sanctions are made by EU heads of state and government, the source said.

The established legal procedure has been initiated, and a legal act will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union following the approval of relevant measures by the Council of the EU, the source said.