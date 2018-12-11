Poroshenko on Facebook initiates survey on significance of tomos for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on his personal page on Facebook conducts an informal survey asking whether social network users consider the proclamation of independence of the Ukrainian state in 1991 and receiving tomos for granting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church autocephalous status as equivalent events.

"Do you agree that tomos 2018 is on par with the proclamation of Independence in 1991?" a picture published on the official page of Poroshenko on Facebook on Tuesday says. Users are invited to put in figure "1" in the comments to the post if they agree with the statement about the equivalence of events or "2" if they hold the opposite opinion.

The publication was made at 14:30 on Tuesday and as of 14:51 it has already collected 276 comments and 1,100 "likes."