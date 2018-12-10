Facts

EU decides to impose sanctions on those responsible for "elections" in Donbas

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin is grateful to the European Union for the decision on sanctions against those responsible for holding fake "elections" in Donbas.

"Grateful for EU decision to impose sanctions against those responsible for fake "elections" in Donbas," he wrote on Twitter.

Klimkin also noted that at a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs on Monday he would ask the ministers to give a "comprehensive and clear answer" to the Russian aggression in the Kerch Strait area. In addition, he said, the issue of EU support for the situation in the Sea of Azov, created as a result of the blockade of the Kerch Strait, would be discussed.

