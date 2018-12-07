Poroshenko, Grybauskaite sign road map for developing strategic partnership between Ukraine, Lithuania

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite have signed a road map for developing strategic partnership between Ukraine and Lithuania in 2019-2020.

The press service of the president reported on Friday that the document was signed in Kyiv after the 11th meeting of the Council of Presidents of the two countries.

The road map defines the key areas for further development of the Ukrainian-Lithuanian strategic partnership.

"The document sets out the tasks of cooperation on international and regional security, in the field of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, in the trade and economic, energy, transport sectors, as well as in the cultural, humanitarian and social spheres," the press service said.

In addition, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Kostiantyn Yeliseyev and Chief Foreign Policy Advisor of the Lithuanian President Nerijus Aleksiejūnas signed the protocol of the 11th meeting of the Council of Presidents of Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania.

"The protocol also defines practical issues of bilateral cooperation on international and regional policy and security issues, interaction within international and regional organizations. The document reflects areas of cooperation in the framework of Ukraine's strategic goals regarding membership in the EU and NATO," the press service said.

The protocol defines specific measures of bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, namely: security and defense, energy, transport, education and science, culture and tourism.

In addition, Head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine Maksym Sokoliuk and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius signed a protocol between the governments of Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania on the implementation of the agreement between Ukraine and the European Community on the readmission of persons.

"The conclusion of the agreement will help to improve the coordination of cooperation between Ukraine and Lithuania in the field of migration and asylum, intensify the exchange of relevant information, strengthen cooperation between the migration authorities of both countries in the relevant field," the press service said.

In addition, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Andriy Reva and Linkevičius signed an agreement on employment and cooperation in the field of labor migration between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Lithuania.

"The purpose of the document is to ensure the protection of the social rights of Ukrainian citizens who stay in the Republic of Lithuania and Lithuanian citizens who stay in Ukraine, as well as countering illegal work," the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state said.