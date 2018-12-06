Facts

15:20 06.12.2018

Rada votes to discontinue friendship agreement with Russia from Apr 2019

1 min read
Rada votes to discontinue friendship agreement with Russia from Apr 2019

 People's Deputies of Ukraine have voted to discontinue the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

The relevant decree by the president of Ukraine (No. 0206) received 277 votes of MPs at a plenary session of the Ukrainian parliament on December 6, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

According to the adopted law, the Friendship Agreement will be discontinued from April 1, 2019.

Tags: #russia #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, Turchynov congratulate servicemen on Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine-U.S. discuss prisoners of war, political prisoners in Russia, introduction of martial law

Poroshenko sends West proposals on sanctions on Russia for Kerch incident

Tymoshenko discusses escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine with Volker, calls for more sanctions

SBU blocks cyber attack of Russian special services on Ukraine's judicial branch

Ukraine expresses protest to Russia at IMO over Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait

Ukraine different from Russia because it upholds human rights — Parubiy

Prisoner of war status provides 'special' model for releasing Ukrainian seamen – Denisova

Poroshenko tables to Rada bill on termination of friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement between Ukraine, Russia

Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

LATEST

Mogherini pledges to provide more aid to Ukraine

NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

Verkhovna Rada doubles zone of Ukrainian control in Black Sea

Poroshenko sends bill to Rada to lift ban on December 23 local elections despite martial law

Martial law allowing Ukraine to strengthen defense, relocate military formations — Poroshenko

Volker to visit Ukraine in the coming two weeks

UOC KP calls to abstain from speculations, rumors on election of primate of unified local Church in Ukraine

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 15 times on Ukrainian positions, one soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Head of UOC KP Filaret not to run for primate of Unified Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Martial law may be lifted early given absence of threats - Ukrainian PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD