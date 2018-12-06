Rada votes to discontinue friendship agreement with Russia from Apr 2019

People's Deputies of Ukraine have voted to discontinue the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

The relevant decree by the president of Ukraine (No. 0206) received 277 votes of MPs at a plenary session of the Ukrainian parliament on December 6, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

According to the adopted law, the Friendship Agreement will be discontinued from April 1, 2019.