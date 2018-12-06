Facts

11:02 06.12.2018

Volker to visit Ukraine in the coming two weeks

1 min read
Volker to visit Ukraine in the coming two weeks

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker is planning to travel to Ukraine, visit Kyiv and one of the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, the U.S.-government funded Voice of America (VOA) has reported.

Volker, responding to a question about the correctness of imposing martial law in 10 regions of Ukraine, said: I think there are specific reasons why the Ukrainian government decided to impose martial law in a limited format - 30 days and only in several regions of the country, so that it does not affect the presidential election, but allowed the mobilization of conscripts, the movement of military forces.

I think it is important that Ukraine be a strong and stable democracy, which does not require martial law as a long-term solution, he added, speaking in an interview with VOA.

Tags: #usa #volker
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

U.S, Europe may strengthen sanctions against Russia after attack on Ukrainian navy ships

U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

U.S. calls on European allies to support Ukraine through sanctions against Russia

U.S. surveillance flight in Black Sea area in full compliance of intl norms – Ukrainian air force

Russia seizes ships and crew and then accuses Ukraine of provocation? – Volker

U.S. Congress condemns Russia's illegal actions in Azov Sea – embassy

U.S. offers two decommissioned frigates to Ukrainian Navy - Voronchenko

Those responsible for ordering, committing attack on Handziuk must be brought to justice

Volker supports European Parliament's idea to appoint EU special envoy for Donbas and Crimea

U.S. supports religious diversity in Ukraine without social persecution and government interference

LATEST

NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

Verkhovna Rada doubles zone of Ukrainian control in Black Sea

Poroshenko sends bill to Rada to lift ban on December 23 local elections despite martial law

Martial law allowing Ukraine to strengthen defense, relocate military formations — Poroshenko

UOC KP calls to abstain from speculations, rumors on election of primate of unified local Church in Ukraine

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 15 times on Ukrainian positions, one soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Poroshenko, Turchynov congratulate servicemen on Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Head of UOC KP Filaret not to run for primate of Unified Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Martial law may be lifted early given absence of threats - Ukrainian PM

Nadiya Savchenko begins another hunger strike, claims pressure from SBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD