Volker to visit Ukraine in the coming two weeks

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker is planning to travel to Ukraine, visit Kyiv and one of the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, the U.S.-government funded Voice of America (VOA) has reported.

Volker, responding to a question about the correctness of imposing martial law in 10 regions of Ukraine, said: I think there are specific reasons why the Ukrainian government decided to impose martial law in a limited format - 30 days and only in several regions of the country, so that it does not affect the presidential election, but allowed the mobilization of conscripts, the movement of military forces.

I think it is important that Ukraine be a strong and stable democracy, which does not require martial law as a long-term solution, he added, speaking in an interview with VOA.