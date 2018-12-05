Facts

18:14 05.12.2018

Nadiya Savchenko begins another hunger strike, claims pressure from SBU

2 min read
Nadiya Savchenko begins another hunger strike, claims pressure from SBU

Ukrainian MP Nadiya Savchenko has decided to go on a dry hunger strike to secure her constitutional and statutory rights and freedoms, according to a statement posted on Savchenko's Facebook page on December 5 afternoon.

"As a political detainee, Nadiya Savchenko is announcing a dry hunger strike until her rights and freedoms under the Constitution of Ukraine and current legislation are guaranteed," the statement said.

Her decision was prompted by the actions of the SBU State Security Service of Ukraine investigators, who "intimidated and pressured the people's deputy [...], demanding that her lawyers immediately read the case materials so that the trial can begin immediately in exchange for the opportunity to see her relatives and aides, restore electronic keys, and open a bank account for registration as a Ukrainian presidential candidate," the statement said.

Savchenko and her lawyers are currently studying the materials in the case against her and Volodymyr Ruban. The investigation into the pair was completed on August 1.

Valentyn Rybin, Ruban's lawyer and the head of Officer Corps, an organization for the liberation of prisoners of war, notified investigators on August 30 that he had finished studying the materials.

Savchenko has been in custody since March 23. The Verkhovna Rada voted on March 22 to grant Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko's request that she be arrested and held accountable.

Ruban was detained on March 8 at a checkpoint in Donbas with an arsenal of weapons that he was allegedly trying to smuggle into the territory under Kyiv's control.

On October 25, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court extended Savchenko's imprisonment until at least December 23.

Tags: #savchenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Nadiia Savchenko preparing to appeal to ECHR

Court extends Savchenko's arrest until Dec 23

Kyiv court declines prosecutors' motion to limit time for Savchenko, lawyers to read case materials

Court extends arrest of Savchenko until Oct 30

Court refuses change of pretrial restriction for Savchenko, she remains under arrest

Prosecutor General's Office confirms completion of investigation into Savchenko-Ruban case

Savchenko refuses to take polygraph test on Tuesday

Savchenko announces indefinite hunger strike after arrest extended

Court to consider defense's request to change restraint measure for Savchenko on June 22

MP Savchenko asks Putin to pardon all Ukrainian political prisoners

LATEST

Martial law may be lifted early given absence of threats - Ukrainian PM

Kyiv calls for TCG to meet by Feb to look into how Minsk agreements are fulfilled — Marchuk

UKROP names MP Oleksandr Shevchenko presidential candidate

Cabinet to allocate UAH 100,000 to pay to each Ukrainian naval seaman taken prisoners of war

Ukroboronprom preparing for serial production of Neptune cruise missile if adopted by Ukraine's Armed Forces – Poroshenko

Ukraine-U.S. discuss prisoners of war, political prisoners in Russia, introduction of martial law

Ukrainian cruise missile destroys 280 km distance target amid tests – Turchynov

Sefcovic, Klimkin say trilateral format the most effective for gas talks

Kyiv to seek debate holding on militarization of Azov by Russia at January PACE session

Date of introduction of 'green' auctions to be postponed for 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD