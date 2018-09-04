Facts

15:21 04.09.2018

Court extends arrest of Savchenko until Oct 30

1 min read
Court extends arrest of Savchenko until Oct 30

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has extended until October 30 the term of detention of People's Deputy of Ukraine Nadiia Savchenko.

The court made the corresponding decision at a meeting on September 4, having satisfied the petition of the prosecution. The court refused the bailment of Savchenko.

As it is known, at present Savchenko and her lawyers are getting acquainted with the materials of the so called "Savchenko-Ruban case."

On August 1, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that law enforcers had completed an investigation into the case of Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the Officers Corps prisoner release center, and Nadiia Savchenko, suspected of acting to violently change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power.

Tags: #savchenko #court
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Court sentences German, accused of organizing attempted assassination of Babchenko, to 4.5 years of imprisonment

Court refuses change of pretrial restriction for Savchenko, she remains under arrest

Supreme court to hear dispute between Farmak, Darnitsa pharma companies over Corvalolum brand on Oct 9

Obolonsky district court summons Yanukovych to participate in Sept court hearings

Supreme Court refuses opening case to appeal against reprimand to Kholodnytsky

NABU appeals Kholodnytsky's reprimand at Supreme Court

Court gives Russian presidential elections in Crimea organizer Odnovol suspended sentence

Yanukovych's new public defender Riabovol familiarizing with case materials about state treason without restrictions

Court closes Kernes case

Ukrainian MP Rabinovych loses court case to Liovochkin, fined over EUR 500,000

LATEST

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

Rada opens access to results of clinical trials of medicines

UK multinational inspection team working in Ukraine

Oslo considers situation in Sea of Azov in regional context - Norwegian Foreign Minister

Grant Thornton claims violations at tenders to select advisors for privatization, challenges tender results in court

Norwegian premier to visit Ukraine in coming months - Klimkin

Ukraine makes $400,000 voluntary contribution to Council of Europe budget

Ukraine and Norway in talks on EUR300-400 mln investment in renewable energy - Klimkin

Agile Spirit 2018 intl exercise begins in Georgia

Crimea Titan to be halted for two weeks over exceeding threshold limit value for sulphur dioxide

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD