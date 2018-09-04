Court extends arrest of Savchenko until Oct 30

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has extended until October 30 the term of detention of People's Deputy of Ukraine Nadiia Savchenko.

The court made the corresponding decision at a meeting on September 4, having satisfied the petition of the prosecution. The court refused the bailment of Savchenko.

As it is known, at present Savchenko and her lawyers are getting acquainted with the materials of the so called "Savchenko-Ruban case."

On August 1, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that law enforcers had completed an investigation into the case of Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the Officers Corps prisoner release center, and Nadiia Savchenko, suspected of acting to violently change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power.