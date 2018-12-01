Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Poland insists that Russia should be responsible for its aggression in the Kerch Strait, the European Union should impose sanctions, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has stated.

"We strongly condemn the act of Russian aggression in the waters of the Sea of Azov. This was the first time that aggression was so openly organized by Russian units without hiding behind the backs of the so called "men in green" or separatists. Poland believes that it is necessary to give a strong and unequivocal reaction of the international community by strengthening sanctions," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv.

According to the Polish official, Russia must understand that the consequences of an aggressive policy will go beyond statements.