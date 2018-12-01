Facts

14:29 01.12.2018

Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

1 min read
Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Poland insists that Russia should be responsible for its aggression in the Kerch Strait, the European Union should impose sanctions, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has stated.

"We strongly condemn the act of Russian aggression in the waters of the Sea of Azov. This was the first time that aggression was so openly organized by Russian units without hiding behind the backs of the so called "men in green" or separatists. Poland believes that it is necessary to give a strong and unequivocal reaction of the international community by strengthening sanctions," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv.

According to the Polish official, Russia must understand that the consequences of an aggressive policy will go beyond statements.

Tags: #foreign_ministry #poland #russia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

All Ukrainian military sailors captured by Russia at Kerch Strait to receive UAH 50,000 of material aid

SBU publishes intercepted communications of Russian aircraft crews during attack on Ukrainian navy boats

Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 18 times, wounding two soldiers

NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

Parubiy calls on European Parliament to extend, strengthen sanctions against Russia

SBU serves suspicion notices for eight Russian servicemen involved in attack on Ukrainian Navy seamen, vessels in Kerch Strait

Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

LATEST

Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait to be discussed at ministerial meetings of NATO, OSCE, and EU Council

Roof of new sports complex in Vyshneve collapses due to snowfall

Martial law extends capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces, entire security sector - Poroshenko

Moscow gives no official information about captured Ukrainian sailors to Kyiv

EU ready soon to introduce sanctions against organizers of illegal elections in ORDLO

Klimkin: Russian ships could be banned from entering some ports due to aggression in Kerch Strait

Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

Unification Council could be held in mid-Dec - Poroshenko

Occupation forces open fire on positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces six times over past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD