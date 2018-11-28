Facts

10:06 28.11.2018

U.S. calls on European allies to support Ukraine through sanctions against Russia

European countries should step up support for Ukraine in connection with the incident in the Kerch Strait, introducing more effective sanctions against Russia, U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert has said.

"And one of the things that we would like to see take place is our European allies doing more to assist Ukraine. The United States government has taken a very strong position in their support, in support of Ukraine. We would like other countries to do more as well," she said.

In particular, Nauert specified, the governments of European countries could introduce more effective sanctions against Russia.

"Many governments have imposed sanctions on Russia for its actions in Crimea, in Ukraine. Not all of those sanctions, as I have been told and our experts have explained to me, have been fully enforced," the press secretary said.

According to Nauert, European countries, through which Nord Stream 2 will pass, should also consider whether they need it.

"I think that's a question European countries have to ask themselves: Is Nord Stream 2 something that they want to continue with, because it helps the Russian government, and is that the kind of support that they want to provide the Russian government with, continuing to back Nord Stream 2 at this time?" she said.

Tags: #usa #eu #sanctions_on_russia
