Facts

21:52 27.11.2018

Poroshenko says tried to talk to Putin following detention of Ukrainian naval vessels in Kerch Strait, but received no reply from Russia

1 min read
President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that after capturing vessels of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy near the Kerch Strait, he tried to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Kyiv did not receive a response from Moscow to this request.

"I ordered a conversation with Russian President Putin at night, but we didn't receive an answer," Poroshenko told in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels on Tuesday evening.

Tags: #kerch #poroshenko #putin
