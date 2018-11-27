Poroshenko says tried to talk to Putin following detention of Ukrainian naval vessels in Kerch Strait, but received no reply from Russia

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that after capturing vessels of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy near the Kerch Strait, he tried to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Kyiv did not receive a response from Moscow to this request.

"I ordered a conversation with Russian President Putin at night, but we didn't receive an answer," Poroshenko told in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels on Tuesday evening.