Facts

21:43 27.11.2018

NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

1 min read
NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

The North Atlantic Council has called on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports.

"In view of Russia's use of military force against Ukraine near the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, ‎NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports and allow freedom of navigation," North Atlantic Council said in its statement made public in Brussels.

In addition, the NATO Council "calls on Russia to release the Ukrainian sailors and ships it seized, without delay."

Tags: #nato #russia #ports
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Parubiy calls on European Parliament to extend, strengthen sanctions against Russia

SBU serves suspicion notices for eight Russian servicemen involved in attack on Ukrainian Navy seamen, vessels in Kerch Strait

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

On board Ukrainian ships attacked by Russia were SBU counterintelligence agents, one seriously injured

Russia-led occupation forces fire on Ukrainian positions 18 times, two soldiers wounded

Poroshenko, Stoltenberg agree to urgently convene emergency meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission because of Russia's aggression

We need new sanctions against Russia – Ukraine's mission to EU head

NATO calls for restraint in connection with Kerch Strait events - Lungescu

Constitutional changes on Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO provide additional guarantee against pro-Russian forces' re-coup – Poroshenko

Ukraine presents report on Kremlin's relations with Islamic terrorists at NATO PA meeting – Friz

LATEST

Poroshenko says tried to talk to Putin following detention of Ukrainian naval vessels in Kerch Strait, but received no reply from Russia

Poroshenko promises to regulate issue of holding elections in merged territorial communities during martial law

Martial law to end on Dec 26 – Poroshenko

Ukrainian border guards don't let some arriving Russians to enter country

Ukraine under threat of full-scale war with Russia, so it was decided to declare martial law

Court arrests 12 sailors from Ukrainian Navy ships detained in Kerch Strait until Jan 25, 2019

President may announce mobilization amid martial law if necessary - Parubiy

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days - National Security and Defense Council

Poroshenko appoints ex-head of Cherkasy regional administration Tkachenko his non-staff adviser

Delhi expects expanding military and technical cooperation with Kyiv in new conditions - Indian ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD