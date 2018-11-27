NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

The North Atlantic Council has called on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports.

"In view of Russia's use of military force against Ukraine near the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, ‎NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports and allow freedom of navigation," North Atlantic Council said in its statement made public in Brussels.

In addition, the NATO Council "calls on Russia to release the Ukrainian sailors and ships it seized, without delay."