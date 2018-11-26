European Parliament will discuss possible sanctions against Russia for aggression in Kerch Straight – MEP Harms
The European Parliament will discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia because of the aggression against Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait, European Parliament deputy Rebecca Harms has said.
A week ago, the European Parliament held discussions on the possible escalation of the situation in the Sea of Azov, in particular in the Kerch Strait, Harms said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.
She said that her colleagues and she discussed that in the event of a possible escalation, it is necessary to introduce new, tougher sanctions. Because of what happened yesterday and today, this discussion will take place again in a few days, she said.
Harms said that it is impossible to do nothing in response to violation of international maritime law.