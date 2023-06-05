Facts

09:57 05.06.2023

At least 500 Ukrainian children on list of innocent victims of Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

1 min read
At least 500 Ukrainian children on list of innocent victims of Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

At least 500 Ukrainian children are on the list of innocent victims of Russian aggression, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"13-year-old Dmytro from Kharkiv, four-year-old Liza from Vinnytsia, Serozha from Novosolone, who was only two days old. There are already at least 500 of our children on the list of innocent child victims of Russian aggression," the President's telegram channel says.

The head of state noted that "they could become famous scientists, artists, sports champions, create the history of Ukraine. They were killed by Russian weapons and hatred, which continue to take away and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day."

According to Zelenskyy, the exact number of affected children cannot yet be established due to active hostilities and the Russian occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine.

"To protect life, we must endure and win this war! All of Ukraine, all of our people, all of our children must be free from Russian terror!" the president summed up.

Tags: #children #aggression

