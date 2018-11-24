Facts

15:05 24.11.2018

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities over past day – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Russian invaders opened fire on the positions of our troops 11 times. At the same time, the enemy twice used weapons forbidden by the Minsk agreements ... As a result of the hostilities, two soldiers of the JFO were injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire to attack the defenders of Stanytsia Luhanska, Krymske, Zolote, Troyitske, Pisky, Verkhniotoretske, Maryinka and Berezove.

"In addition, the enemy fired 82mm mortars and a ZU-23-2 towed 23mm anti-aircraft twin-barreled auto cannon in an attack on the Ukrainian positions near the village of Vilny. The invaders also used anti-tank guided missiles and 120mm mortars to shell the Ukrainian strongholds near Troyitske," it said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two militants of the illegal armed groups were killed, another one was wounded.

Interfax-Ukraine
