Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

Presidential adviser, director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Rostyslav Pavlenko will take part in the Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which will approve the text of tomos on granting autocephalous status to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"On November 27-29, Rostyslav Pavlenko goes to Istanbul-Constantinople to take part in the historic Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, where the decision on the approval of tomos will be made. And in December we will assemble the Council," Poroshenko said during a meeting with students of the National Trade and Economic University in Kyiv on Friday.